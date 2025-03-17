Police have charged five people following a spate of burglaries across East Lancashire.

Between 2021 and 2024, police were called to 38 reports of a burglary at locations across Lancashire, but mainly in the east of the county.

After conducting enquiries, on March 11th the East Burglary Team alongside the Targeted Crime Team arrested five people on suspicion of burglary.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service the below charges have been issued:

Brian Mooney (42) of London Terrace, Darwen has been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary dwelling with intent to steal, two counts of making off without making payment and conspiring to steal from a shop.

Rosemarie Maughan (38) of London Terrace, Darwen has been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary dwelling with intent to steal, two counts of making off without making payment and two counts of conspiring to steal from a shop.

Michael Mooney (41) of Oakenhurst Road, Blackburn has been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary dwelling with intent to steal, two counts of making off with making payment and two counts of conspiring to steal from a shop.

They have all been remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 9th.

A 16-year-old boy from Darwen has also been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit a burglary dwelling with intent to steal and conspiring to steal from a shop, and another 17-year-old boy, from Darwen, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary dwelling with intent to steal. Both have been released on bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on the same date.