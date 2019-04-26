"Extreme concern" for 17-year-old Lancashire girl missing for 48 hours

A 17-year-old girl from Blackburn has been reported missing after she failed to return home from an appointment.

Imaan Latif was due to attend an appointment on Wednesday afternoon (April 24) but she did not arrive.

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Imaan Latif, from Blackburn, after she failed to return home on Wednesday, April 24.

Lancashire Police said they are "extremely concerned for her welfare".

Imaan is described as Asian, around 5ft 3ins, of medium build with shoulder length dark hair and brown eyes.

Aside from Blackburn, she also has links to Accrington.

If you have seen her, please call us as soon as possible on 01254 353901 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 754 of April 24.