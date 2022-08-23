Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Sheridan was launched in 2013 following allegations of financial irregularity made to the constabulary by Lancashire County Council.

On completion of the investigation, during which police worked with Merseyside Police, Lancashire County Council and Liverpool City Council, the matter was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised charges for four individuals.

They are:

- Dr David McElhinney, 62 of Ormskirk Road, Knowsley, who has been summonsed to face charges of misconduct in public office and procuring misconduct in public office.

- Philip Halsall, 64 of Hesketh Road, Southport who has been summonsed to face charges of misconduct in public office and procuring misconduct in public office.

- Gerald Fitzgerald, 60 of Dover Road, Birkdale, who has been summonsed to face charges of misconduct in public office and aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

- Geoff Driver, 77 of Hoylake Close, Preston, who has been summonsed to face a charge of Taking Revenge under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

All four men were served with postal requisition orders this week and are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on October 12, 2022.

Four other men aged 62, 64, 66 and 68 were written to earlier this year and told they would face no further action.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: We would like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”