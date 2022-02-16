Everton fan given three-year ban for racially abusing Burnley player

An Everton fan has been hit with a three-year banning order after being found guilty of using racially abusive language towards Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:32 pm

Deanna Franklin, of Southport, appeared at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in relation to the incident that took place during the Toffees' 3-1 Premier League win over the Clarets in September.

The 43-year-old was ejected from the fixture immediately after a neighbouring supporter reported her behaviour to a steward during the first half of the game at Goodison Park.

Everton, who reacted by suspending Franklin's season ticket, say they have a "zero-tolerance policy towards racial abuse and that hopefully [Tuesday's] conviction will underline that point."

Dwight McNeil of Burnley battles for possession with Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on February 08, 2022 in Burnley, England.