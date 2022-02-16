Everton fan given three-year ban for racially abusing Burnley player

Deanna Franklin, of Southport, appeared at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in relation to the incident that took place during the Toffees' 3-1 Premier League win over the Clarets in September.

The 43-year-old was ejected from the fixture immediately after a neighbouring supporter reported her behaviour to a steward during the first half of the game at Goodison Park.

Everton, who reacted by suspending Franklin's season ticket, say they have a "zero-tolerance policy towards racial abuse and that hopefully [Tuesday's] conviction will underline that point."