Everton fan given three-year ban for racially abusing Burnley player
An Everton fan has been hit with a three-year banning order after being found guilty of using racially abusive language towards Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.
Deanna Franklin, of Southport, appeared at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in relation to the incident that took place during the Toffees' 3-1 Premier League win over the Clarets in September.
The 43-year-old was ejected from the fixture immediately after a neighbouring supporter reported her behaviour to a steward during the first half of the game at Goodison Park.
Everton, who reacted by suspending Franklin's season ticket, say they have a "zero-tolerance policy towards racial abuse and that hopefully [Tuesday's] conviction will underline that point."