The family of Peter Walker from Colne have issued the following tribute:

“Peter Walker was a loving father, husband, brother and son. Pete will be missed by his family and also by the many friends and people who knew him.

“Pete was a happy go lucky person and well known for being outgoing and hilarious. If anybody needed any support Pete was always there to lend a hand.

Peter Walker who has died following an assault in Skipton

“Sadly, Pete was taken away from us all too soon in tragic circumstances.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us.

“Rest in peace, Big Lad.”

Peter Walker (41) died following an assault at the Black Horse pub in Skipton on Saturday October 22nd. Peter died in hospital on Tuesday, October 25th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Walker from Colne died following an assault at a pub in Skipton

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information and has not yet come forward to police, is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Investigation Team.

“You can also submit information to the investigation team directly via the following link and clicking on North Yorkshire Police Public Portal (https://orlo.uk/ErTt8)

“Please quote reference number 12220188365 when passing on any information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity phoneline Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.