East Lancashire's most wanted issued as part of Operation Hunter

1. Daniel Donaldson

Daniel Donaldson is wanted on warrant in connection with being concerned in the production of a controlled drug. The 24-year-old is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Blackburn Magistrates in May. Donaldson, previously of Marlton Road, Blackburn is described as around 6ft tall with short fair hair. He has links to the Blackburn area. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.