Drunk woman arrested in her nightclothes for being drunk and disorderly near Turf Moor

A drunk mum in her nightclothes was arrested after shouting and swearing in the street as a Burnley FC match was on television, a court heard.

Teresa Wainscott was warned to calm down and go back inside her home by police who were "all over the place" because of the lunchtime kick off at Turf Moor.

She was detained and "carted off to the police station," after she carried on shouting profanities on Hollingreave Road in the town.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 41-year-old was one of several people in the street causing a disturbance.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said: "Her behaviour thereafter wasn't very good either, towards the police officers."

Mr Mark Williams (defending) told the hearing Wainscott had had a lot to drink the night before.

Her boyfriend and some friends were watching the game on TV and they started drinking early, before the 12-30pm kick off. She had some drinks, which topped up the alcohol she had had the night before.

The solicitor said Wainscott had gone upstairs to have a lie down but ended up going outside. Mr Williams said: "Her boyfriend seems to have been involved in a commotion with a neighbour. The neighbour came out with a baseball bat."

The solicitor said the defendant was told to go back in and did so, but then went back out.

Mr Williams added: "Police calmed everybody down and everybody went back into their properties. She was arrested and carted off to the police station. She was shouting profanities. She accepts that and can only apologise for that. "

The defendant, of Hollingreave Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly on February 23rd. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.