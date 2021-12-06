Drunk driver four times the legal limit arrested after reversing into another vehicle
A drunk driver caught more than four times the legal limit has been arrested after reversing into another vehicle.
The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) in Longridge. The driver was detained in custody overnight and will be interviewed today.
PC Oli and PC Graeme, of Ribble Valley Police said: "Officers from Longridge have been dealing with a drunk driver this evening after they reversed into another vehicle and were stopped at the scene by members of the public.
"Staggeringly, the driver blew 4x the legal limit. They have been detained and will be interviewed in the morning."