Drunk Burnley woman attacked bus depot worker

A drunk woman attacked a depot boss and hurled racist abuse after she was asked to get off a bus, a court heard.

Shift worker Kara Sanders punched Mohammod Rahman in the nose and was forcibly removed from the vehicle - the second time she had been taken off a bus that day. She then insulted him and tried to sink her teeth into him as she was being restrained.

Burnley magistrates were told Sanders, whose victim described her conduct as "vile and disgusting" was so inebriated she didn't even know what she was doing on the bus. Sanders, now 28, had no idea what she had done when she woke up in a police cell and was shocked at the allegation against her.

Sanders claims at the time of the trouble, 20 months ago, she had felt a "bit lost" wasn't settled and had been bing-drinking to the point of not remembering anything, but says she is now a changed woman.

Miss Catherine Allan (prosecuting) said: "The defendant was described as drunk and abusive. There had been problems with her earlier and she had been removed from a bus."

Sanders got on another bus and Mr Rahman, duty manager at Queensgate Bus Depot in the town, went to remove her because of concerns about her behaviour.

Miss Allan continued: "He asked her to get off. She continued to be verbally aggressive and threatened to assault him. She then punched him directly in the face with a clenched fist. He took hold of her and she was forcibly removed."

Sanders racially abused Mr Rahman. The prosecutor added: "The victim says she was vile, drunk and abusive. Her behaviour was disgusting and racist."

Mr David Leach (defending) said: "This appalling incident, that the defendant is absolutely ashamed of, has proved to be something that was completely out of character.

From that moment, she changed. She stopped drinking at the rate she was drinking at at that time and has been concentrating on her job. There is a character reference from her employer. It shows that she is a model employee, hard-working and with attitudes that don't bear any resemblance to this particular offence."

The solicitor read an email written by defendant, in which she recalls being told what she had done. She said: "I was absolutely disgusted with myself and still am. I believe I have really grown as a person in general and really learned from it. This will never happen again."

The defendant, of Booth Court, Burnley, admitted racially aggravated assault by beating, on October 8th, 2017. She was given a six-month community order, with a four-week curfew, between 10pm and 6am, every day and must pay £85 costs and £50 compensation.