Drugs, cash and weapons seized in police raids in Clitheroe

The Ribble Valley Police Team, Rural Task Force, Targeted Crime Team and Firearms colleagues executed three warrants yesterday evening (Thursday) around Whalley Road, simultaneously under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sgt Kevin Day, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "If you were around Whalley Road in Clitheroe yesterday evening you will almost certainly have seen plenty of police vehicles and police officers dashing around.

"The Ribble Valley Team, Rural Task Force, Targeted Crime Team and Firearms colleagues executed three warrants simultaneously under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Three males were arrested, a cannabis cultivation was located and dismantled and a quantity of drugs which were bagged up and ready to go were seized. We also found cash, an imitation firearm and some unpleasant bladed articles. All of these items have been removed from your streets and the arrested males remain in custody today answering a few tricky questions.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items seized during the raids

"It was a long day for all of the officers involved, but it is always satisfying to be involved in an operation that removes drugs, cash and weapons from the hands of criminals.