Drugs, cash and stolen property found in Burnley raid
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a "large amount" of drugs, cash and stolen property was found in a house raid in Harold Street.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 12:29 pm
Updated
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 12:32 pm
The warrant was executed this morning (Saturday).
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "This morning the Burnley Taskforce have executed a drugs warrant in the Harold Street area and recovered a large amount of drugs, cash and suspected stolen property. A 26-year-old man has been arrested and will be interviewed by the team shortly.
"Please continue to report drug dealing in your area to the team by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."