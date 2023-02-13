In February 2020, offices executed a warrant at the brothers’ flat in Canal Mews, Nelson, where they found James and Michael Norwood inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James told officers there were drugs inside a table drawer in the front room. When that was searched, police found heroin, weighing scales, cash, dealer lists and packaging. James was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and later charged.

Michael Norwood and James Norwood

In March 2021, officers executed a warrant at the same address and again found both brothers inside.

On the coffee table in front of Michael were blades, brown powder, tin foil, drugs packaging and weighing scales. Found elsewhere in the flat were crack cocaine and heroin, along with items linked to the supply of drugs, including scales, packaging and mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heroin and crack cocaine had an estimated street value of £2,270.

Examination of one of the mobile phones found messages linked to drug dealing, and more than 2,000 short incoming calls over a short period of time indicative of drug trafficking.

Michael Norwood (54) and James Norwood (62), both of Canal Mews, were convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

James was jailed for just over six years and three months, and Michael was jailed for three years and nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Georgina Green, of the East Targeting Crime Team, said: “The Norwood brothers operated their drug-dealing business from the flat they shared in Nelson. They brazenly continued to run their criminal enterprise, knowing full well they were still under investigation by the police.

“Their complete disregard for law and order has rightly resulted in them receiving the custodial sentences they have. East Lancashire should not be seen as a soft target for criminality. If you intend to deal drugs, then you should expect a knock on the door from the police.”