Drug-addicted shoplifter stole air fresheners from Burnley supermarket

A drug-addicted shoplifter, who stole air fresheners from Tesco, was making progress with her problems, a court heard.

Mary Howarth (47), who has a long record, had also stolen whisky earlier, but didn’t recall it and it wasn’t recovered.

She was on post-sentence supervision when she struck and took the £53 haul from the Burnley store on September 30th.

The town’s magistrates were told Howarth had struggled to break free from people entrenched in the drugs world and to make a fresh start.

She now had a place in the Gateway Project, which was a supportive environment and was attending the Women’s Centre and Inspire, the drugs service, for treatment.

Her solicitor Mark Williams said: "She seems to be in a much more positive position, where she is able to work with the authorities.”

A probation officer told the court the defendant was on supervision for another seven months. She added: "Since moving to new accommodation she has made good progress in moving away from drugs use.”

The defendant, of Mitre Street, Burnley, admitted theft from a shop. She was given a six-month community order, with a drugs rehabilitation requirement and was told to pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Mr Graham Jagger, chairman of the Bench, told Howarth: "It’s nice to hear that progress is being made.”