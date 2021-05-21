Driver who 'only' drank six pints and two shots almost hit police car in Colne

The motorist was pulled over while giving his friend a lift home in Colne by officers after nearly hitting a police car.

A spokesman for Lancs Road Police tweeted: "The driver of this BMW was stopped in Colne having nearly hit my police car head on. After admitting having had "only" six pints and two shots, he blew 90 and was arrested.

"He just wanted to give a mate a lift home. Ironically, he is the one who will need the lifts from now on."