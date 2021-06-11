Driver tested positive for cannabis after fleeing Burnley Police
A driver who tried to escape from Burnley police officers was stopped in Blackburn and tested positive for cannabis.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:30 pm
The incident happened yesterday (Thursday).
A spokesman for Lancs Road Police said: "A vehicle made off from Burnley Police officers this evening and was subsequently stopped in Blackburn by @LancsaARV and @LancsTacOps.
"The driver also tested positive for cannabis so now has a room without a view at Greenbank and the vehicle was seized."