Bryan Rothwell was driving a Ford Focus while over the drug and drink-drive limits in Haslingden at around 5.55pm on January 26, 2022.

While at the junction of Blackburn Road and Pilling Street, he dangerously turned right straight across the path of a Mondial Flat Track 125.

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the Focus and hit the car with enough force to shunt the vehicle forwards.

Bryan Rothwell, 37, was arrested at home moments after the crash (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The rider, a man in his 30s, was thrown from the motorbike. He suffered serious leg, arm and knee injuries.

Rather than stop and help the rider, Rothwell left the scene and drove back home.

CCTV enquiries showed Rothwell and a passenger getting into the Focus, which was parked close to his home, around ten minutes prior to the collision.

He was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for 44 months (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Two minutes after the crash, Rothwell was spotted parking near his home and walking back to his house.

Rothwell was arrested soon after and was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit and twice the drug-drive limit.

He was also found to be driving with an expired provisional licence and without insurance.

Rothwell, 37, of Field Street, Padiham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink and drug driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, driving without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

He was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for 44 months when he appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier last week.

PC Martin Shaw, from our Specialist Operations, said: “Rothwell’s actions last January were reckless and selfish and could have easily led to a completely innocent man losing his life.

“Rather than stopping to help the victim, Rothwell left him lying in the road. His only thoughts were for his own self-preservation.