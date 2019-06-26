Drink driver caught when she used phone at Burnley Police Station

A civil servant more than twice the drink-drive limit was caught in the early hours when she used a phone at Burnley Police Station, a court heard.

Karen Taylor (52) had been to a social gathering, left at 5am due to an emergency, didn't know where she was and decided to use the phone on Parker Lane. Officers asked her if she had been drinking and she said she had, the town's magistrates were told.

Taylor, who had no previous convictions, blew 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35, the town's magistrates were told.

The Bench chairman told the defendant: "These are unusual circumstances which I have never come across in 20 years. You were of good character and this is totally out of character for you."

Mr Simon Morton (defending) said Taylor has been a civil servant for 34 years and she was "mortified" at being before the court at her age for the first time in her life.

The solicitor said the defendant's father suffered from dementia and was in a home. Her mother had heart problems and she attended upon her on a regular basis.

"The journeys to see them are going to be hampered enormously by this disqualification," he added . "She won't be able to take them out."

Taylor, of Southwood Road, Stockport, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Parker Lane, Burnley, on June 9th.

She was told to pay a £570 fine, £85 costs and a £57 victim surcharge and was banned for 17 months.