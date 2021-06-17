Domestic abuse shown the red card by Pendle based charity as Euro 2021 football tournament gets underway

The Pendle Domestic Violence Initiative is working in partnership with Inspire and Pendle Community Safety Partnership to raise the profile of domestic abuse and to encourage victims and those worried about someone they know to contact them for support.

Police figures show that during football matches domestic abuse increases by 38% if the perpetrator’s team lose and there is still an increase of 26% if the perpetrator’s team win or draw.

Jen Gore, Domestic Abuse Service Manager for PDVI said: “Football itself does not cause domestic abuse, abusers are responsible for their own behaviour and actions.

The Pendle Domestic Violence Initiative wants to help those who may find themselves a victim of this crime

"However, there are clear links between major football tournaments and an increase in incidents. Throughout the Euro’s, our message to people experiencing domestic abuse remains clear, you are not alone, help and support is available."

PDVI can be contacted via their confidential helpline, Monday to Friday on 01282 726001. It can also be found on facebook by searching Pendle Domestic Violence Initiative.

The charity offer services which support people in Pendle over the age of 16 yrs, without distinction of sex, political, religious, or other opinions, to change their situations to increase safety and well being and to response to the use of abuse and violence in families and relationships.

PDVI uses specialist staff and trained volunteers to deliver its services. As well as providing direct services to clients, PDVI is committed to improving responses to domestic abuse through participation in inter-agency work and training.

PDVI’s outreach service has achieved Leading Light status with SafeLives.