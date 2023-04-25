Kieran Hands and April Pearce (both 32) were given 18-week prison sentences - suspended for two years - by Blackburn Magistrates Court after the RSPCA found 25 animals living in “shocking” conditions at their Calder Street house, with dog faeces on the walls.

One small room contained a dozen dogs, with eight living in wire cages with no bedding, food, or water. One particularly distressed dog, a tan and white bull type called Tank, was panting and constantly spinning around because of the cramped conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA inspector Emma Dingley said: “Conditions in the house were very poor, very dirty and there were lots of hazards. The smell of dog faeces and urine hit me as soon as I entered the property. There were dogs in the front room of the house and the kitchen and multiple dogs were loose and caged in the living room.

Diesel, one of the dogs rescued by the RSPCA after living in cages stacked on top of each other in a Colne property.

“I could hear more dogs in the front room so asked if I could have a look at these. The conditions in this room were shocking. The smell of ammonia was so bad it made my eyes water and made me cough.

"There were crates on top of crates, all containing dogs. None of these crates had any bedding in them and all the dogs were standing on the wire base of the crates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Dingley visited the property last June following a report about a dog with matted fur.

The couple said their dogs, including Huskies, Collies, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and a Chihuahua, were “scruffy” but had no welfare concerns.

Some of the dogs rescued by the RSPCA after living in cages stacked on top of each other in a Colne property.

A bearded dragon was living in a vivarium on a kitchen counter, and a large Malamute crossbreed called Tazz was confined behind a gate. He had heavily matted, yellow fur and smelt “awful”, according to the inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two cats were found with skin issues, along with seven pet rats. A terrapin was living in a bath, which had water but no dry resting area, heat, or UV.

An empty bottle of First Strike K9 spray was found and when the inspector picked it up all the dogs stopped barking. The couple said they used the sprays to keep them quiet.

The animals were then taken into RSPCA care and examined by a vet. The dogs had fleas and several had painful limbs.

One of the dogs rescued by the RSPCA after living in cages stacked on top of each other in a Colne property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vet said the couple had failed to meet their needs by not seeking veterinary advice, resulting in avoidable “suffering” for eight pets.

One dog was put to sleep due to severe medical issues but many of the animals have been rehomed.

The couple, who admitted nine animal welfare offences, were given a two-year community order with 25 RAR days and must pay costs of £600 and a £154 victim surcharge.

The court heard the couple were animal lovers who had taken on too many rescue animals. Pearce had lost her job and was caring for the animals alone as her partner was working six days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the dogs rescued by the RSPCA after living in cages stacked on top of each other in a Colne property.

Inspector Dingley said: “I remember very clearly the day the animals were all removed from those awful conditions and the feeling many hours later when they had all received medication, a meal and were sleeping in a warm bed.”

Two of the dogs rescued by the RSPCA after living in cages stacked on top of each other in a Colne property.

One of the cats rescued by the RSPCA after living in cages stacked on top of each other in a Colne property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad