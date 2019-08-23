Do you recognise this man in Lindsay Birbeck investigation?

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Lindsay Birbeck want to identify a potential witness.

Police said the man is not in any way a suspect - he was simply in the same area at the time Lindsay is believed to have left her home address on Burnley Road, Accrington at around 4pm on August 12.

Lindsay Birbeck

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "If this is you, or you know who it is, please get in touch.

"We know that Burnley Road was busy at this time and would also renew our appeal to anyone travelling along the road around this time to send us any dash cam footage they might have.

"Likewise, if you visited The Coppice or walked along Peel Park Avenue between 4 and 5pm and haven’t yet spoken to us, please come forward.

"You might not think you can help, but we would like you to contact us regardless."

Another shot of the witness police want to trace

The spokesman added: "We are aware of speculation about a reported sighting of Lindsay at The Salon on Burnley Road around 4.15pm on the 12th.

"This sighting has been investigated and Lindsay does not pass CCTV cameras along Burnley Rd towards these premises at the relevant time."

Det Insp Tim McDermott of Lancashire Constabulary said: “Given Lindsay doesn’t pass the cameras that we have identified on Burnley Road beyond the junction with Peel Park Avenue, it seems very unlikely at this time that the sighting at The Salon is correct.

“The assistance we’re getting from the local community is fantastic and very much appreciated by us and by Lindsay’s family. We would encourage anyone with relevant information to contact us directly but would please ask that people avoid speculation and rumours on social media as this can be upsetting for the family and confusing for potential witnesses.

“Lindsay’s family very much appreciate the messages of support they are receiving. I would again reassure the public that the family are being kept completely up to date with developments by specially trained officers. I have personally met with them and with some of Lindsay’s closest friends to discuss the enquiry. Please be assured that everything that can be done to find Lindsay is being done.”

Lindsay, 47, was last seen wearing a purple Rab bubble jacket, black leggings, a white shirt with blue pin stripes and black trainers with a white sole. Her Huawei mobile phone is also missing.

Lindsay has links to Accrington and Burnley, as well as Kendal in Cumbria.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0016 of August 13.

For immediate sightings please call 999.