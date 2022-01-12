'Disgraceful' football fan jailed following violent disorder at Burnley pub

Thomas Young, 53, of The Haven, Newbiggin, Ashington, was jailed at Burnley Crown Court on Friday.

At around 4-25pm on December 14, 2019, during the Burnley FC and Newcastle FC match at Turf Moor, fighting broke out between rival fans at the Turf Hotel in Yorkshire Street.

Bar furniture, stools, glasses and a pool cue were used during the disorder, with those involved making off from the scene.

Thomas Young

Following a review of the evidence, as well as working with the clubs involved, the offenders were soon identified.

Nine men pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were sentenced at Preston Crown Court in September.

A tenth man, Young, appeared at court this month and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment and given a six-year football banning order. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £149.

PC Dan Fish, of Lancashire Police, said: “Families and true supporters want to follow their teams without the fear of trouble and violence.

“The behaviour of those involved was disgraceful, storming a well-known pub for Burnley fans and leaving a trail of destruction.

“A number of men were sentenced in September, with Young the tenth and final person to appear at court.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour. True football fans are proud and passionate, who go to matches to support their club through thick and thin.

“It is clear those involved that day were intent on violence and we welcome the decision from court.”

Detective Inspector Gill Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: “Football fans in the North East are among the most passionate and knowledgeable in the entire country.

“While the overwhelming majority of fans who travelled to Burnley that weekend behaved impeccably, sadly the actions of a small few were totally unacceptable.

“Our dedicated football intelligence unit has worked closely with Lancashire Constabulary ever since in order to ensure those responsible were brought to justice. This week, a tenth offender was handed a custodial sentence.

“I hope this outcome acts as a lesson to any supporter who intends to cause trouble on match days.