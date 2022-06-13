Police want to speak to them after three vulnerable people were followed and then had items stolen from them in what officers believe are targeted offences.

At noon on Wednesday, May18th, a woman in her 90s was waiting for a bus on Casterton Avenue, Burnley, when she was approached by a man who engaged her in conversation. When the bus arrived the man got up and walked off. The victim has then realised her purse had been stolen. This contained cash and bank cards which were later used in a shop in Nelson.

At 1-35pm on May 28th, a woman in her 80s was withdrawing cash from the ATM outside the Halifax Bank on Manchester Road, Nelson. She was followed a short distance to a car park where she was engaged in conversation by a man who hugged her and took cash from her pocket. He then walked off and was collected a short distance away by a man in a vehicle.

Do you recognise these men? Police wish to speak with them in connection to possible offences targeting vulnerable women in Burnley and Pendle and a man in his 50s in Blackburn

On June 6th, a 58-year-old man was followed to his home in Blackburn at around 3.25pm. He was then pushed inside the property, knocked to the floor and had his gold chain and bracelet stolen. The attacker has left and been collected a short distance away by a second male in a vehicle.

The offences are being treated as linked.

DC Rebecca Charnley, of East Division, said: “These are callous offences committed against extremely vulnerable people.

“Although we have not made any arrests as yet, our inquiries are very much ongoing. As part of those inquiries, we need to speak to the men in the CCTV images who we believe may have key information.

"If anybody recognises them, I would ask that they make contact with the police as soon as possible. I would also ask the men – if they see this appeal – to attend their nearest police station.

“I would also ask the public to remain vigilant, in particular when using cash machines. Do not answer your door to anyone you do not know, always ask for identification and check prior to doing so”