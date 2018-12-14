Dad-of-four dies after frenzied attack outside his family's Blackburn home

A man has died after suffering a frenzied attack on the doorstep of his family home in Blackburn.

Father-of-four Sajed Choudry suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack outside his home in Rhyl Avenue on November 27.

Sajed Choudry, 43, died from injuries sustained in the attack outside his home.

Police were called around 10.35pm after reports of a 'large scale disturbance' in the quiet residential street.

When police arrived at the scene, Mr Sajed and his son 24-year-old son, Ahan, had been left for dead on the doorstep of their home.

Their assailants, allegedly neighbours from Rhyl Avenue and Tenby Close, fled the scene but were arrested later that night.

The 43-year-old family man suffered a number of catastrophic injuries in the confrontation and was swiftly taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to his daughter, Mariya Choudry, 22, her father had to undergo 14 hours of surgery to treat injuries to his head and hands, including extensive skin grafts.

She said her father had been in a coma and reliant on a life-support machine since the attack.

Mr Choudry died from his injuries on Thursday December 13.

Police said a post mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

His son Ahan is recovering in hospital after also sustaining severe injuries in the attack.

Rafaqat Ali, 38 and Fazal Ilahi, 62, both of Tenby Close, Blackburn, as well as Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, had earlier been charged with attempted murder.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday December 17.