2 . Preston man arrested on suspicion of killing woman in M6 hit and run

A man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a hit and run on the M6. At around 12.15am on Tuesday, officers responded to concerns for the safety of a woman on the M6 motorway between Junction 21 and Junction 21a northbound near Warrington. Officers attended the scene and found that 52-year-old Lisa Kelsall, of Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, had been struck by a white Citroen Relay van on the M62 slip road and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man from Preston, had failed to stop at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.