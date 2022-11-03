Lancashire Constabulary recorded 10,066 offences in Burnley in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 1% compared to the previous year, when there were 9,987.

Lancashire Constabulary recorded 10,066 offences in Burnley in the 12 months to June

And, at 112.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3.

The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime in England and Wales.

Of the crimes recorded in Burnley over the last 12 months, 295 were sexual offences – a decrease of 8% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 4,209 to 4,403 over this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 13%, from 1,506 incidents to 1,698.

Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20% from 59,046 in 2019-20.

The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from a total of 36,321 in 2015-16.

Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% in 2019-20.

Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.

And theft offences in Burnley rose by 3%, with 2,629 incidents recorded in the 12 months up until June.

At 29.4 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 26.5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimes recorded in Burnley

295 sexual offences, a decrease of 8%

4,403 violent offences, a rise of 5%

1,371 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 3%

Advertisement Hide Ad

183 drug offences, down 23%

82 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, a decrease of 14

824 public order offences, down 3%

2,629 theft offences, a rise of 3%

Advertisement Hide Ad

1,495 stalking and harassment offences, down 2%

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is good to see an 8% rise in the volume of charges for rape offences. However, the volume of rapes and sexual offences is very concerning.

“Some of the increase in reporting can be attributed to more victims coming forward, and we welcome that, as these crimes can all too often be hidden.