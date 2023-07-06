Courts ban anyone from entering this address in Padiham apart from the occupier
The courts have banned anyone entering an address in Padiham.
By Laura Longworth
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Police applied for a closure notice at a property in Jubilee Close Padiham, yesterday, after numerous reports from the community that the occupiers and the people visiting were engaging in anti-social behaviour.
The order prohibits access to any person apart from the occupier for 48 hours. During this time, a court hearing will be held where a full closure notice will be requested.