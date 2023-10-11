News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Convicted sex offender formerly of Burnley jailed after forming relationships with women with children

A convicted sex offender has been jailed after forming relationships with women with children and staying at their homes without notifying the police.
By Laura Longworth
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Riley (32) of Morecambe was placed on the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order after being convicted of possession of indecent images of children in November 2020.

But he was sentenced last Thursday at Preston Crown Court to three years and 10 months in jail for four breaches of his sexual harm prevention order and four offences of failing to notify in relation to the sex offenders register. The prison term includes re-sentencing for his 2020 offence, for which he was initially given a community order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Adam Weaver, of Lancashire Police’s West MOSOVO (Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders), said: “Robert Riley several times breached the orders and notification requirements which the court had placed on him.

Most Popular
Robert Riley, formerly of Burnley, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail for four breaches of his sexual harm prevention order and four offences of failing to notify in relation to the sex offenders register.Robert Riley, formerly of Burnley, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail for four breaches of his sexual harm prevention order and four offences of failing to notify in relation to the sex offenders register.
Robert Riley, formerly of Burnley, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail for four breaches of his sexual harm prevention order and four offences of failing to notify in relation to the sex offenders register.

“We monitor sexual offenders in the community and won’t hesitate to put them back before the courts if they breach and ignore the orders imposed.”

Riley formed relationships with three women with children in the space of four months. The women were unaware of his offending history and twice he used a different name when forming the relationships – the name was not registered with the police.

He stopped for more than 12 hours where children resided without notifying the police and stopped at another address for more than seven days in a 12-month period.

Riley attempted to hide the relationships from offender managers by deleting his internet history. He also failed to declare to police that he possessed an internet device.