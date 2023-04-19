Joshua Soper, from Doncaster, is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his release.

The 34-year-old had been jailed for 36 months in 2019 following a burglary in Humberside.

Joshua Soper is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his release (Credit: South Yorkshire Police)

He is described as 6ft tall and is known to frequent Balby in Doncaster. He also has links across the UK.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 14/12326/22.

