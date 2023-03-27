Have you seen Peter Beason? Police are appealing for information after he was reported missing from Padiham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Peter Beason was last seen in the Station Road area at around 9.30am on March 22.

The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair.

He is believed to be wearing jeans, a fleece and a blue waterproof jacket with a hood. He may also be carrying a red rucksack.

Peter has links to Burnley and Padiham.

“He may appear vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.