News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 hour ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
3 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
4 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Concern growing for missing Padiham man, 58, last seen five days ago

A missing Padiham man who last seen five days ago “may appear vulnerable,” police said

By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:50 BST
Have you seen Peter Beason? Police are appealing for information after he was reported missing from Padiham (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Peter Beason? Police are appealing for information after he was reported missing from Padiham (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Peter Beason? Police are appealing for information after he was reported missing from Padiham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Peter Beason was last seen in the Station Road area at around 9.30am on March 22.

The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is believed to be wearing jeans, a fleece and a blue waterproof jacket with a hood. He may also be carrying a red rucksack.

Peter has links to Burnley and Padiham.

Most Popular

“He may appear vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0511 of March 26.