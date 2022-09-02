Colne Youth Action Group receives £10,000 from Police and Crime Commissioner's Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund to help tackle anti-social behaviour
A Pendle youth group tackling anti-social behaviour has received £10,000 from Lancashire criminals’ ill gotten gains.
The county’s Police and Crime Commissioner set up the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund in 2021 using cash seized from criminals to help community groups tackle spikes in antisocial behaviour (ASB) in their area.
Now Andrew Snowden is helping Colne Youth Action Group (CYAG) purchase a minibus to provide more life-changing opportunities for troubled youths.
Mr Snowden, who visited the group last week to see their work in action, says the grant has already made a positive difference and has been recognised by the local policing team.
He said: "It was great to have the opportunity to meet with those supporting and delivering the work of CYAG, and seeing first-hand young people getting stuck in and involved in the youth club that's successfully brought the local community together and had a positive impact.
"Supporting officers getting tough on crime and anti-social behaviour by encouraging long-term solutions that are owned by people who live and work in the areas impacted, is exactly what my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund is all about.
“When I help fund projects like this through the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhood Fund, there is always a poetic irony in using cash seized from criminals and pumping it back into the community they once exploited, helping us fund projects that address root causes of crimes, and bettering the lives of those in the community.”
For more information on the Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund, visit https://www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/grant-funding/safer-lancashire-neighbourhoods-fund/