Colne shoplifter given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

A woman from Colne has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Danielle Ruddy, 37, of Cleveland Street, Colne, was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court a result of shoplifting offences. She is prohibited from entering Matalan, North Valley Road Retail Park, Colne, and Sainsburys, North Valley Road Retail Park, Colne.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.