Colne shoplifter Chris Costello given five-year Criminal Behaviour Order

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:01 BST
A man has been given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for persistent shoplifting in Colne.

Chris Costello Sr. (61) of no fixed address, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.

Costello was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on April 14th with the following conditions:

Prohibited from entering Colne as detailed by the map provided.

Colne shoplifter Chris Costello Sr

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. The operation sees officers undertaking hotspot patrolling.

