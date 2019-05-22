Colne's gruesome discovery: 9 dead ducklings have been found dumped in a bin bag - WARNING contains graphic images

A bin bag filled with dead ducklings in Colne has prompted an investigation by the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity have asked the public to help identify the people involved.

The bushes outside Asda

The tragic discovery was made in bushes outside Asda on Regent Street on Saturday, April 27.

A spokesperson said that the nine ducklings and their mother, which were mallards, all had severe injuries to their bodies.

The charity believes that they were placed in the bag at around 3pm on April 25, two days before they were discovered.

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Taylor said that : “CCTV shows a lot of commotion - cars and people are seen stopping and congregating - on Thursday afternoon, April 25.

“Four young people - three males and one female - are seen at the location.

“One of the males - who was wearing a dark coloured cap backwards - is captured picking things up and putting them in a bag before dumping the bag in the bushes.

All nine ducklings suffered severe injuries.

“I really want to speak to him, and the people he was with, along with anyone who saw what happened to these ducks.”

All wild birds, including mallards, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them except under licence.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.