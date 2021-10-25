Class A drugs seized in double Nelson drug raids

Police executed two warrants

Officers first attended an address on Moore Street, Nelson where what was suspected to be cocaine was located along with other items linked to the supply of drugs.

Nobody was present at this address, however police are currently conducting enquiries to trace the occupants.

Officers then attended an address at Fern Lea, Nelson where a quantity of suspected heroin was located.

One man has been interviewed by the police and further enquiries are being conducted.

A police spokesman said: "Drug use and dealing have a detrimental effect on our communities and are often the common cause for other types of crime.

"Officers will continue to target those people responsible who are involved in the supply of drugs which will no doubt make the community a safer place to be and live."