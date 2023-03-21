News you can trust since 1877
CCTV footage shows man in his 20s being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Whalley

Police are renewing their appeal for information after a man in his 20s was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Whalley.

By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT- 1 min read

The victim was left with a serious facial injury following the assault in King Street at 1-25am on September 17th last year. The incident was captured on CCTV.The male suspect is described as 5ft 10, wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.If you recognise him or have information about the incident, please contact 101 – quoting log 0100 of September 17, 2022.

Police are looking for this man regarding a serious Whalley assault. He is described as 5ft 10, wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
