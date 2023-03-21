CCTV footage shows man in his 20s being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Whalley
Police are renewing their appeal for information after a man in his 20s was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Whalley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT- 1 min read
The victim was left with a serious facial injury following the assault in King Street at 1-25am on September 17th last year. The incident was captured on CCTV.The male suspect is described as 5ft 10, wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.If you recognise him or have information about the incident, please contact 101 – quoting log 0100 of September 17, 2022.