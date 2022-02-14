CCTV appeal after high-value burglaries at commercial premises in Blackburn

The Jackery portable power units were stolen from a commercial premises in Centurion Park overnight on both December 1 and December 6, 2021.

A 35-year-old woman from Burnley and a 34-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of theft but were later released under investigation.

Police are now linking the incidents to two high-value thefts at a commercial premises on the Waverledge Business Park in Great Harwood.

Do you recognise these people? Police want to speak to them in connection with high value burglaries at a commercial premises in Centurion Park, Blackburn. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A number of Jackery portable power units were stolen from the premises overnight on February 8 and February 13, 2022

Tony Roberts, of East CID, said: "These burglaries have resulted in items of a significant value being stolen.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, we need to speak to the individuals in the CCTV stills who we believe can assist us with our enquiries.

"I am aware that these stolen items are being sold online at a vastly reduced price to their actual value.

"I would ask that people refrain from buying these stolen goods and instead go to reputable sellers."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0794 of December 7, 2021.

