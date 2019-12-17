Care home resident 'broke a clock' in anger

A care home resident broke a clock at the premises after he “blew his top” watching football, a court heard.

John McCabe (48) had become “completely frustrated” and was said to have sworn at a staff member during the incident at the premises, run by Imagine Independence, in Padiham.

McCabe, who has learning difficulties, had had a disagreement with another resident before trouble started, Burnley magistrates were told.

Mr Nick Cassidy (defending) said: "He formerly apologises and said he was sorry at the police station.”

The solicitor said the day before, the defendant had hurt his hand and thought he should go to hospital, but a staff member didn’t think he should.

Mr Cassidy said before the offence, McCabe had been watching football. He continued: "That appeared to completely frustrate him. He then blew his top. He disputes saying swear words towards a member of staff, but he does accept he was swearing.

"Through me, he concedes it must have been thoroughly unpleasant. He then damaged the clock belonging to the care home."

Mr Cassidy said the defendant, who received disability living allowance, was still living at the home and there had been no further incidents.

The defendant, of Albion Street, Padiham, admitted criminal damage, on November 30th. He was told to pay £150 compensation.