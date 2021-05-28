Cannabis 'farm' discovered at Burnley house
Police uncovered a cannabis "farm" at a house in Burnley after a tip-off from the public.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 9:56 am
The neighbourhood police team uncovered the large cannabis cultivation at a house in Ivy Street, Queensgate, on Thursday afternoon.
PCSO Sam Baysal said: "The property was in a very poor state of disrepair with the electricity being bypassed at the meter. Not only is this dangerous for the occupants but the entire row of houses.
"We can only imagine that the cost of damage to the property will run in to the many thousands.
"We will continue to act upon information received from you the local community."