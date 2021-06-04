Callous thieves strike again after honesty box stolen from Ribble Valley farm
A family-run Sabden business has been targeted by heartless thieves who stole money from its honesty box - for the second time in three months!
Police are appealing for information after the theft at The Milking Parlour and wish to speak to anyone who witnessed two men, on a blue motorbike acting suspiciously near the premises.
The business was initially targeted in March when thieves struck and escaped with it's honesty box.
In a Facebook post, a spokesman for the farm, which sells milk, milkshakes, local cheeses, eggs and butter, expressed their dismay stating: "Stolen (again!). Has anyone got any information as to who has ripped our black honesty box off the wall and stolen it?
"It's really really sad when this is the second time this has happened this year. Changes will be happening this time guys, it's just not on."
Police are investigating the theft. A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Less than three months since I last had to ask for answers on a postcard as to the purpose of an honesty box and here we unfortunately are again. A witness saw two suspicious males on a blue motorbike at approx 3pm on Tuesday, June 1st. If anyone has any further information, please contact [email protected] quoting crime reference 04/89631/21"