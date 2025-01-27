Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating an incident yesterday when a group of children smashed a bus window in Burnley while passengers were inside.

It took place near Tim Bobbin in Padiham Road. Officers, who will check CCTV footage today to find those responsible, called it “completely unacceptable”.

A police spokesperson said: “The Burnley Neighbourhood Police Team are aware of an incident that has taken place on Sunday, January 26th where a bus window was smashed by a group of children whilst people were inside the bus, which has generated a lot of concern in the community. Officers from the team are checking CCTV footage today and those involved will be dealt with robustly as this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

The team is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them via https://orlo.uk/vUOYs, quoting log reference 0757 of 26/01/25