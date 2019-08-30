Burnley woman assaulted in own home during burglary

A woman has been charged by police in connection with an aggravated burglary in Burnley.

Police were called around 12-50am on Tuesday following a report a woman in her 60s had been assaulted and had her bank cards stolen at an address in Dryden Street.

Following enquiries, officers later arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

Vanessa Daly (52) of Anglesey Avenue, Burnley, has been charged with two offences of aggravated burglary, four offences of fraud and an assault. She was remanded in custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today (Friday).