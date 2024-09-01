Four people were arrested inside Turf Moor yesterday during the East Lancashire derby between Burnley and Blackburn.

Police said they were aware of other offences committed inside and outside of the stadium, and would be reviewing evidence, including all footage available, while working with both clubs to identify those involved.

Supt Melita Worswick, who was Gold Command for the fixture, said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters for their mostly exemplary behaviour during this fiercely contested derby fixture. Unfortunately, a handful of mindless individuals have engaged in extremely disappointing and offensive behaviour. There is no place in Lancashire for hate of any kind. Anyone who engages in such behaviour should expect to be dealt with robustly. I would also like to thank our officers and colleagues from partner agencies who have worked extremely hard to ensure the fixture passed off without too much incident.”