A teenager appeared in court, accused of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Lewis Jack Lunt (18) is alleged to have had a BB rifle gun in Burnley on June 4th. His case will be heard at the town's crown court.

Lunt was unconditionally bailed until a hearing on January 15th, by District Judge James Clarke, at Burnley Magistrates' Court.

The defendant lives at Owen Street, in the town.