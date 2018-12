A thief who stole cider worth £5 from Sainsbury's in Burnley, has ended up with a £335 bill.

The town's magistrates heard how Liviu Morariu helped himself to two bottles of the alcohol and walked out of the store. The 53-year-old had no previous convictions.

Morariu was convicted in his absence of theft on October 25th.

He was fined £220 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.