Burnley shoplifter Marie Darbyshire given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from Kitchens service station
A woman from Burnley has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
Marie Darbyshire (46) of Laithe Street, Burnley, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.
Darbyshire was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on October 30th 2025, with the following condition to not enter Kitchens service station, Trafalgar Street, and the attached concourse.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.