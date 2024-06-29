Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific shoplifter has been sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment for theft and breaching his community behaviour order (CBO).

Moazam Ali of Leyland Road, Burnley, was sentenced yesterday after breaching his CBO twice by entering stores in Burnley and stealing.

Burnley Neighbourhood Team said in a statement they would continue to target prolific offenders in the town causing issues for business owners and hard working-residents who visit shops.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...