Burnley shoplifter jailed for theft and breaching community behaviour order
A prolific shoplifter has been sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment for theft and breaching his community behaviour order (CBO).
Moazam Ali of Leyland Road, Burnley, was sentenced yesterday after breaching his CBO twice by entering stores in Burnley and stealing.
Burnley Neighbourhood Team said in a statement they would continue to target prolific offenders in the town causing issues for business owners and hard working-residents who visit shops.
As part of Operation Vulture, officers are conducting store visits to provide staff with information and safety advice on shopliftings.