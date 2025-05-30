Burnley shoplifter given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

A shoplifter has been banned from numerous Burnley stores after receiving a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Joshua Whalley (26) of Woodlea Road, Waterfoot, was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday, May 19th, for shoplifting.

He is prohibited from entering the following Burnley shops:

One Beyond, Charter Walk

Sainsburys, Active Way

Any Spar store in Burnley

Any Home Bargains store in Burnley

The Range, Calder Vale Road

B and M Bargains, Active Way

Any Tesco store in Burnley

Any Lidl store in Burnley

Any Aldi store in Burnley

Farmfoods, Accrington Road

Asda Supermarket, Princess Way.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.