Burnley shoplifter given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order
Joshua Whalley (26) of Woodlea Road, Waterfoot, was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday, May 19th, for shoplifting.
He is prohibited from entering the following Burnley shops:
- One Beyond, Charter Walk
- Sainsburys, Active Way
- Any Spar store in Burnley
- Any Home Bargains store in Burnley
- The Range, Calder Vale Road
- B and M Bargains, Active Way
- Any Tesco store in Burnley
- Any Lidl store in Burnley
- Any Aldi store in Burnley
- Farmfoods, Accrington Road
- Asda Supermarket, Princess Way.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.