Burnley Police seeking to identify man following serious assault in Mode Nightclub
Burnley Police are appealing for information to help identify a man following a serious assault in a popular nightclub.
By Laura Longworth
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Oct 2022, 8:07pm
Officers were called to Mode Nightclub in Hammerton Street on Friday, June 17th, after reports a man had been assaulted at around 5-30am. The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a broken jaw.
Police want to speak to the man pictured regarding the incident.
If you recognise him or have any information, please contact 101, quoting the log number 0233 of June 17th or or [email protected]