Burnley Police arrest 24-year-old male after seizing large amount of suspected Class B drugs from vehicle in the Barden Lane area
Burnley Police have arrested a 24-year-old male after seizing a large amount of suspected Class B drugs from a vehicle in the Barden Lane area.
The Burnley Taskforce stopped and searched the vehicle yesterday afternoon, which resulted in officers also finding an amount of cash, as well as arresting and interviewing a 24-year-old male in relation to the matter.
You can report drug dealing to the team by calling them on 101 or reporting it anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, send an email to [email protected]
Sign up for policing alerts in your area via Lancashire Talking on https://orlo.uk/itfF6