Officers were contacted last Thursday by someone reporting the assault, which is thought to have happened on Howe Walk in Burnley. The exact date is unknown.

The police are now asking the public to help them identify the people in these images who they would like to speak to about the incident.

They would also like to trace the victim in this assault and would appeal for them to get in contact.

Burnley Police would like to speak to the people photographed regarding an assault in Howe Walk.

If you can help, please call 101, quoting the log number 0479 of 27th October or email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111